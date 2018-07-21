R1 RCM (RCM) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “R1 RCM Inc. offers financial services for the health care industries. The Company provides revenue cycle management and physician advisory services, as well as transforms and manages the commercial infrastructure of health care organizations. R1 RCM Inc., formerly known as Accretive Health, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

RCM has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised R1 RCM from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 9th. BidaskClub lowered R1 RCM from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised R1 RCM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered R1 RCM from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. R1 RCM has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.06.

RCM stock remained flat at $$9.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,703. R1 RCM has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $986.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45 and a beta of -0.81.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11). R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.00 million. research analysts expect that R1 RCM will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. 47.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

