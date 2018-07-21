Quotient (XQN) Market Cap Hits $0.00

Quotient (CURRENCY:XQN) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Quotient coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. During the last week, Quotient has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. Quotient has a total market cap of $0.00 and $4.00 worth of Quotient was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quotient alerts:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00049994 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004367 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00349966 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00001042 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004267 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00074681 BTC.

About Quotient

XQN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2014. Quotient’s official Twitter account is @QuotientXQN

Buying and Selling Quotient

Quotient can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quotient directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quotient should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quotient using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quotient and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.