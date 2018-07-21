Quest Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,650 Shares of Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Quest Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,886,345 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,811,851,000 after acquiring an additional 61,296 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,496,173 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,450,978,000 after acquiring an additional 194,342 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,518,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $915,783,000 after acquiring an additional 129,750 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 7,237,916 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $778,148,000 after acquiring an additional 182,031 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Walt Disney by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,032,917 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $648,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total value of $80,140.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,244.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 140,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $15,048,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,153,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney opened at $111.48 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $166.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $96.20 and a 1 year high of $114.68.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.78. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.30.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.