Quantenna Communications (QTNA) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on QTNA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quantenna Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Quantenna Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Quantenna Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Quantenna Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Quantenna Communications from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Quantenna Communications opened at $16.36 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $595.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -818.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.83. Quantenna Communications has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $20.72.

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.92 million. Quantenna Communications had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. equities analysts predict that Quantenna Communications will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Sam Heidari sold 26,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $419,567.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David William Carroll sold 6,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $101,178.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,560.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,721 shares of company stock worth $1,255,216 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTNA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Quantenna Communications by 607.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 647,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 556,192 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Quantenna Communications by 2,686.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 520,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 502,183 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantenna Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $5,630,000. Lyon Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantenna Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $4,308,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Quantenna Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $4,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Quantenna Communications Company Profile

Quantenna Communications, Inc designs, develops, and markets wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions portfolio comprises radio frequency chips and digital baseband chips, which support the IEEE Wi-Fi standards, including 802.11n, 802.11ac, and draft 802.11ax.

