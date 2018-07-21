Quality Systems, Inc. (QSII) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Quality Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:QSII) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Quality Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.20. Quality Systems reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quality Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Quality Systems.

Quality Systems (NASDAQ:QSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.95 million. Quality Systems had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

QSII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Quality Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Quality Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Quality Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quality Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Quality Systems to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of Quality Systems opened at $20.16 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.77. Quality Systems has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $21.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Quality Systems by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 418,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 115,945 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Quality Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Quality Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 259,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Quality Systems by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 33,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Quality Systems by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quality Systems Company Profile

Quality Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets software and services that automate various aspects of practice management (PM) and electronic health records for medical and dental practices in the United States. The company's NextGen division provides integrated clinical, financial, and connectivity solutions for ambulatory and dental provider organizations.

