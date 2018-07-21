Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,561,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,103,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496,990 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,678,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,279 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.0% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,772,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,552,000 after acquiring an additional 646,645 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,174,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,384,000 after acquiring an additional 41,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,497,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,152,000 after acquiring an additional 996,562 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.41.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $116.01 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.94 and a 12 month high of $122.51. The firm has a market cap of $163.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 67.06%. The firm had revenue of $16.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.94%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

