Qiwi PLC (QIWI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

QIWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Qiwi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Qiwi from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 28th.

Get Qiwi alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QIWI opened at $16.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $718.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 2.89. Qiwi has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $20.56.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The credit services provider reported $17.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $17.34. Qiwi had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $20.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Qiwi will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dumac Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Dumac Inc. now owns 8,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Qiwi by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Qiwi by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Qiwi by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Qiwi in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qiwi

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Qiwi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiwi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.