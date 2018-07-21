Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Imax Corp Increased by Analyst (IMAX)

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Imax in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 18th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $85.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.64 million. Imax had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Imax in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Imax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Imax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.15.

Shares of Imax stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. Imax has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $26.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Imax by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,543,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,891,000 after purchasing an additional 31,318 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Imax during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Imax during the 4th quarter valued at about $512,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Imax by 227.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 164,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 114,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Imax by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 104,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Eric A. Demirian sold 3,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $66,404.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, or joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

