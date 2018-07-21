Q4 2018 Earnings Estimate for PBF Energy Inc Issued By US Capital Advisors (PBF)

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors increased their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for PBF Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 19th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Weiland now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for PBF Energy’s FY2019 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PBF. Citigroup cut PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Raymond James raised PBF Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of PBF Energy opened at $42.86 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PBF Energy has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 922,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,711,000 after acquiring an additional 14,283 shares in the last quarter. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $585,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,897,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 425,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,091,000 after purchasing an additional 265,319 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products. The company operates through two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

