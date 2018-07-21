Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Visa Decreased by Analyst (V)

Visa (NYSE:V) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Visa in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 18th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.16. William Blair also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 48.18%. Visa’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on V. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Visa from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Argus raised their price objective on Visa from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 30th. Finally, Vetr upgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.45.

Shares of Visa opened at $140.99 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. Visa has a 1-year low of $98.51 and a 1-year high of $141.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $5,056,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 8,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total value of $1,075,364.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of V. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,000. Bristol County Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Visa by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Bristol County Savings Bank now owns 14,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Crossvault Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 55,798 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Selz Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,157,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 279,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

