Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Oasis Petroleum Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Hughes now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The energy producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $421.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.13 million. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OAS. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp set a $13.00 target price on Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Oasis Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.82.

Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 604.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.16. Oasis Petroleum has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $13.87.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, insider Taylor L. Reid sold 30,000 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $366,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,232,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,565.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nickolas J. Lorentzatos sold 19,181 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $228,253.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 257,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,181 shares of company stock valued at $791,174. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 432,327 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 154,265 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,994 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $17,685,000 after buying an additional 167,734 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 778.5% in the 1st quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after buying an additional 531,700 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $1,883,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 347,900 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 101,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin, and Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 502,660 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 312.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

