Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated Decreased by Analyst (CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Comerica in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.87. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Comerica’s FY2018 earnings at $7.16 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.59 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 27.28%. Comerica’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Nomura lifted their price target on Comerica to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $99.00 price target on Comerica and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Wedbush upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.34.

Shares of Comerica opened at $94.22 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.38. Comerica has a 12 month low of $64.04 and a 12 month high of $102.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 1.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Comerica by 3.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the second quarter valued at $729,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 34.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the second quarter valued at $826,000. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, the Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

