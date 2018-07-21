Q3 2018 Earnings Forecast for Hancock Whitney Corp Issued By FIG Partners (HWC)

Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) – FIG Partners dropped their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a report released on Wednesday, July 18th. FIG Partners analyst C. Marinac now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.00. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $280.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Stephens raised Hancock Whitney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price target on Hancock Whitney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hancock Whitney opened at $51.65 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $56.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth $2,646,000.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

