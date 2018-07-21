Q3 2018 Earnings Forecast for First Connecticut Bancorp Inc (FBNK) Issued By FIG Partners

First Connecticut Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FBNK) – Stock analysts at FIG Partners dropped their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of First Connecticut Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, July 19th. FIG Partners analyst D. Bishop now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. FIG Partners also issued estimates for First Connecticut Bancorp’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Connecticut Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Connecticut Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Connecticut Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Connecticut Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Connecticut Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NASDAQ:FBNK opened at $30.90 on Friday. First Connecticut Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $496.49 million, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.57.

First Connecticut Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). First Connecticut Bancorp had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Connecticut Bancorp by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,089,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,484,000 after purchasing an additional 66,431 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in First Connecticut Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 646,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,554,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Connecticut Bancorp by 7.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,738,000 after purchasing an additional 35,621 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in First Connecticut Bancorp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,111,000 after purchasing an additional 21,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Connecticut Bancorp by 5.7% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 185,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

First Connecticut Bancorp Company Profile

First Connecticut Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Farmington Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking, savings, money market savings, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as fixed-rate time deposits.

