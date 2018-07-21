Q3 2018 Earnings Forecast for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Issued By Cormark (CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a report issued on Thursday, July 19th. Cormark analyst D. Tyerman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.66 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.49. Cormark currently has a “C$254.60” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2018 earnings at $3.91 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $13.42 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $4.12 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $15.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $17.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $19.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.00 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CP. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$270.00 to C$280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$272.00 to C$274.00 and gave the stock a “c$254.60” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$265.00 to C$270.00 and gave the stock a “c$254.60” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$275.00 to C$285.00 and gave the stock a “c$254.60” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$247.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock a “c$254.60” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$262.80.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway opened at C$255.70 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of C$189.57 and a 1 year high of C$257.95.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The company reported C$2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.76 by C($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 89.03% and a return on equity of 101.93%. The company had revenue of C$1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.68 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.