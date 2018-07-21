Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Dollar Tree, Inc. Raised by KeyCorp (DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a research note issued on Monday, July 16th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.13. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s FY2019 earnings at $5.54 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DLTR. BidaskClub cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $93.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.76.

Dollar Tree opened at $86.44 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $68.66 and a fifty-two week high of $116.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Thomas E. Whiddon acquired 2,250 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.78 per share, with a total value of $199,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,319,022.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 2,500 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.44 per share, for a total transaction of $201,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,087.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Iowa State Bank bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at $2,304,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 30.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at $460,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at $682,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 19.0% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 35,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.