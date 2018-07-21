Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for HollyFrontier Corp (HFC) Increased by US Capital Advisors

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HollyFrontier in a research report issued on Thursday, July 19th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Weiland now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.63. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s Q3 2018 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $5.74 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $6.88 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $71.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. HollyFrontier has a one year low of $26.99 and a one year high of $83.28.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 10.21%. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS.

In other news, VP John W. Gann, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $564,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,359.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $1,353,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,898,726.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,592 shares of company stock valued at $15,795,344 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HFC. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,765,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 451,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,104,000 after acquiring an additional 38,392 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 314,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,120,000 after acquiring an additional 81,380 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $497,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $830,000. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

