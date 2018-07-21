Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (XOG) Lifted by KeyCorp

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 16th. KeyCorp analyst D. Deckelbaum now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Get Extraction Oil & Gas alerts:

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.35). Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $230.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 156.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

XOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. TheStreet raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $16.00 price objective on Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Williams Capital set a $20.00 price objective on Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extraction Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.77.

Shares of Extraction Oil & Gas opened at $13.96 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 465.33 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $181,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 40.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 63,224.1% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 18,364 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 18,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $219,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 171,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 183,300 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 292.7 MMBoe; and had 1,300 gross producing wells.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.