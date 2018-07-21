Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Approach Resources Inc. Decreased by Analyst (AREX)

Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Approach Resources in a research note issued on Monday, July 16th. KeyCorp analyst D. Deckelbaum now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Approach Resources’ Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.15 million. Approach Resources had a net margin of 19.45% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AREX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Approach Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Approach Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Approach Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, KLR Group lowered shares of Approach Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.05.

Shares of Approach Resources opened at $2.43 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $232.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.80. Approach Resources has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $4.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AREX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Approach Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,370,162 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 67,260 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Approach Resources by 437.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 52,990 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Approach Resources by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 58,371 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Approach Resources by 163.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,339 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 34,939 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Approach Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. 28.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Approach Resources Company Profile

Approach Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company's properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin.

