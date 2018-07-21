Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Anadarko Petroleum Co. Raised by Analyst (APC)

Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and gas development company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anadarko Petroleum’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Anadarko Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Anadarko Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 price objective on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Anadarko Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anadarko Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Anadarko Petroleum from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.32.

Anadarko Petroleum opened at $70.95 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Anadarko Petroleum has a one year low of $39.96 and a one year high of $76.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 25,154 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.02%.

Anadarko Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, July 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas development company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Anadarko Petroleum

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

