Q2 2018 Earnings Forecast for Resolute Energy Corp (REN) Issued By Imperial Capital

Resolute Energy Corp (NYSE:REN) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital decreased their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for Resolute Energy in a report released on Wednesday, July 18th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Resolute Energy’s FY2019 earnings at $7.53 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Resolute Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Resolute Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Seaport Global Securities cut Resolute Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Resolute Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resolute Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.11.

Shares of Resolute Energy opened at $33.21 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Resolute Energy has a 12-month low of $23.64 and a 12-month high of $38.64. The stock has a market cap of $775.13 million, a PE ratio of 559.17 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.88.

Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.28). Resolute Energy had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Sutton sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $1,845,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Duffy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $67,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Resolute Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,652 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Resolute Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,410 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Resolute Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Resolute Energy in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Resolute Energy by 90.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 8,911 shares during the period.

Resolute Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration for, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its principal project area is located in the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin, Reeves County. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in approximately 27,100 gross acres located in the Permian Basin of Texas; and its estimated net proved reserves were approximately 53.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

