Q2 2018 Earnings Estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Issued By KeyCorp

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a report issued on Monday, July 16th. KeyCorp analyst D. Deckelbaum now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.68. KeyCorp currently has a “Buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ FY2018 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

PXD has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Williams Capital set a $202.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.68.

NYSE PXD opened at $180.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $125.46 and a 52 week high of $213.40. The company has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.77, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 850,008 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $146,014,000 after purchasing an additional 575,314 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 594,792 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $102,174,000 after purchasing an additional 342,555 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,250,210 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $386,541,000 after purchasing an additional 290,908 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,549,700 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $437,987,000 after purchasing an additional 287,344 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,313,890 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $225,701,000 after purchasing an additional 239,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.13, for a total value of $38,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,698.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 5,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.54, for a total transaction of $1,055,151.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,683,024.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,265 shares of company stock valued at $14,990,928. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

