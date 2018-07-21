Q2 2018 Earnings Estimate for EOG Resources Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (EOG)

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for EOG Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.19. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ FY2018 earnings at $5.53 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.57 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 8.19%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.25.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $122.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.04. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $81.99 and a 12-month high of $128.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 41.8% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,546 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 49.4% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,573 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, SVP Ann D. Janssen sold 4,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $568,143.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,476 shares in the company, valued at $6,662,473.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.35, for a total transaction of $158,948.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,801,167.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,203 shares of company stock worth $15,261,714. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 16th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 66.07%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

