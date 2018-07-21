Q1 2019 Earnings Estimate for Honda Motor Co Ltd Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (HMC)

Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Honda Motor in a report issued on Thursday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.98. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Honda Motor’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3,914.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3,808.55 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $53.24 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Nomura downgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of HMC stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Honda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $27.35 and a fifty-two week high of $37.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,619,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $578,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 200.0% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 161,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after buying an additional 107,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,023,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,531,000 after buying an additional 13,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

