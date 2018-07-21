Pwmco LLC Acquires Shares of 18,800 Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Pwmco LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $3,384,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $4,470,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 15,837 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 451,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,788,000 after buying an additional 37,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp opened at $28.49 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $34.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 32.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.87%.

FITB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 6th. BidaskClub lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $36.00 price target on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.84.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

