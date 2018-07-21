PureTech Health (PRTC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PRTC. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.24) price objective on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PureTech Health has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 266.25 ($3.52).

Shares of PureTech Health traded up GBX 4 ($0.05), reaching GBX 140 ($1.85), during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 1,020,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,917. PureTech Health has a twelve month low of GBX 111.50 ($1.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 183.50 ($2.43).

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

