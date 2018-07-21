PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.37 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will report sales of $2.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.34 billion and the highest is $2.47 billion. PulteGroup reported sales of $2.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year sales of $9.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.81 billion to $10.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.79 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $10.55 billion to $11.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PHM. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup upgraded PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $36.00 target price on PulteGroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.21.

In other news, COO Harmon D. Smith sold 51,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $1,623,882.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 256,823 shares in the company, valued at $8,064,242.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andre J. Hawaux purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.31 per share, for a total transaction of $97,061.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,037.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,761 shares of company stock worth $2,086,972 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $232,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 30.1% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup opened at $31.11 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $23.98 and a 1 year high of $35.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 16.44%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods names.

