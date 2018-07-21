Prudential Bancorp (PBIP) Posts Earnings Results

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter.

Prudential Bancorp stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.47 million, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of -0.13. Prudential Bancorp has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $19.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 6th.

In related news, CFO Jack E. Rothkopf sold 5,000 shares of Prudential Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Prudential Bancorp

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking and financial products or services. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

