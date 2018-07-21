Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $518,000 in Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,122 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,725 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,906,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe Systems news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.19, for a total value of $1,531,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $696,047.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,322 shares in the company, valued at $16,637,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,827 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,854 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Adobe Systems from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Adobe Systems from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adobe Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Adobe Systems from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Adobe Systems from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.21.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $257.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.74, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.12. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a one year low of $143.95 and a one year high of $260.94.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The software company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Adobe Systems had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 26.68%. Adobe Systems’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Systems Company Profile

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

