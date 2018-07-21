Prospera Financial Services Inc Cuts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 925 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.84, for a total value of $257,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Laurence Fink sold 19,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.67, for a total transaction of $10,051,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,098,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,588,175.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,466 shares of company stock valued at $10,400,444. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock to $570.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $547.00 target price on shares of BlackRock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $598.67.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $502.78 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $408.62 and a twelve month high of $594.52. The company has a market capitalization of $80.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $6.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by $0.11. BlackRock had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $3.13 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.88. This represents a $12.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 50.97%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

