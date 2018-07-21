Prologis Inc (PLD) Shares Sold by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 6,714.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 144,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 142,823 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Prologis by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Prologis by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

In related news, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 22,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $1,440,957.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,056,918.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 3,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total value of $236,544.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,688.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,869 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,687. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Prologis opened at $62.44 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis Inc has a 52 week low of $58.28 and a 52 week high of $67.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.43 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 74.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 68.33%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “$62.97” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of March 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 683 million square feet (63 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.