Project Pai (PAI) Trading Down 26.8% Over Last 7 Days

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 21st. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $27.00 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00010018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, LBank and Bitfinex. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded down 26.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai’s genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,660,363,531 coins. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Huobi and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

