Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stake Increased by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.2% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $21,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $157,000. 59.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.97.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Ciserani Giovanni sold 12,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $931,551.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,629.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $410,273.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,483. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $78.68 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $94.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a $0.7172 dividend. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

