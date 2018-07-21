Private Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Private Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,730 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.6% of Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 419,704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $20,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.6% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 13,183 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $6,244,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $15,249,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $85,671,000. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.79.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 1,974 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $97,594.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,060 shares in the company, valued at $794,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $50.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.65. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.68 and a twelve month high of $54.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.25 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.10%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.