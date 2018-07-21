Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 63,462 Shares of Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,462 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $125,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 144.9% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 884.4% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,075 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian T. Griffin sold 59,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total transaction of $13,334,666.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,749,159.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,421 shares of company stock worth $13,798,767 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $248.52 on Friday. Anthem Inc has a 1 year low of $179.40 and a 1 year high of $267.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.87.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.58. Anthem had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $22.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.68 earnings per share. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.92%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANTM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Anthem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.15.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

