Primerica, Inc. (PRI) Position Increased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Primerica were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider William A. Kelly sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $130,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,041.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $315,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Primerica opened at $108.95 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.17. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.60 and a 52-week high of $109.20.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $459.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.83 million. Primerica had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

PRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 price target on shares of Primerica and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Primerica in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

