PRA Health Sciences (PRAH) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) in a report published on Friday morning. They currently have a $115.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAH traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,910. PRA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $73.05 and a 52 week high of $102.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.49.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $701.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

