Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Stone Energy (SGY) Share Price

Media stories about Stone Energy (NYSE:SGY) have trended positive on Saturday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Stone Energy earned a news sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the oil and natural gas company an impact score of 45.8838623252646 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Stone Energy traded up $0.95, hitting $35.49, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 205,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,893. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Stone Energy has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $40.16.

Get Stone Energy alerts:

SGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised Stone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

Stone Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of approximately 32.5 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Stone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.