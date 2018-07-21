Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trst PLC (PCGH) Declares Dividend of GBX 1

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trst PLC (LON:PCGH) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trst opened at GBX 2.09 ($0.03) on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trst has a 52 week low of GBX 188 ($2.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 219.25 ($2.90).

In other Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trst news, insider Lisa Arnold bought 10,000 shares of Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.67) per share, for a total transaction of £20,200 ($26,737.26).

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc, formerly Polar Capital Global Healthcare Growth and Income Trust plc, is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate capital growth and income by investing in a global portfolio of healthcare stocks. The Company seeks to achieve its objective by investing in a diversified global portfolio, consisting primarily of listed equities issued by healthcare companies involved in pharmaceuticals, medical services, medical devices and biotechnology.

