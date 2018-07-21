Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Purchases 2,036 Shares of Honeywell (HON)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its position in Honeywell (NYSE:HON) by 10.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Honeywell were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Honeywell in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in Honeywell in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $153.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $110.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. Honeywell has a 52 week low of $133.70 and a 52 week high of $165.13.

Honeywell (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Honeywell had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Honeywell will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Honeywell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Honeywell from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Honeywell from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Honeywell from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.75.

In other news, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 3,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total transaction of $515,921.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,776.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 114,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $17,196,247.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 314,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,271,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

