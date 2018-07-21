Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn (PPSI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn (OTCMKTS:PPSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. is specialty manufacturer of electrical transmission and distribution equipment. The company provide solutions in the utility, industrial and commercial segments of the electrical transmission and distribution industry. It operates primarily in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PPSI. TheStreet cut Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Roth Capital set a $8.00 price target on Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 20th.

Shares of Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn opened at $5.15 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $7.95.

Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn (OTCMKTS:PPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn had a positive return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 million. analysts predict that Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn in the first quarter worth $330,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn by 5.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 508,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn Company Profile

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc manufactures, sells and services a range of specialty electrical transmission, distribution and on-site power generation equipment for applications in the utility, industrial, commercial and backup power markets. The Company operates through two segments: Transmission & Distribution Solutions (T&D Solutions) and Critical Power Solutions (Critical Power).

