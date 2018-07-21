Pinnacle Entertainment Inc (PNK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PNK) will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.31. Pinnacle Entertainment reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pinnacle Entertainment.

Pinnacle Entertainment (NASDAQ:PNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Pinnacle Entertainment had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $628.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PNK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Pinnacle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pinnacle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,603,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,953,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $45,552,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment by 3.9% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,408,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment by 1,326.1% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 698,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,069,000 after purchasing an additional 649,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $19,775,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Entertainment traded down $0.05, reaching $34.70, on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. 115,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,091. Pinnacle Entertainment has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $35.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.88.

Pinnacle Entertainment Company Profile

Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc owns, develops, and operates casinos and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest, South, and West segments. As of February 28, 2018, the company owned and operated 16 gaming entertainment businesses located in Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

