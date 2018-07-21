Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Has $934,000 Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. cut its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,049 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 7,693,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,652,000 after acquiring an additional 286,383 shares during the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,637,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,700 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,856,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,286 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,708,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,542,000 after acquiring an additional 531,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 379.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 1,807,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,523 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF opened at $21.78 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.58.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.