Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Has $205,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 305 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 710.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 536 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix opened at $361.05 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.94. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.23 and a fifty-two week high of $423.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 7.13%. Netflix’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Imperial Capital started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.19.

In other Netflix news, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.79, for a total value of $466,881.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,091.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 75,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.71, for a total value of $24,534,438.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,534,438.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,958 shares of company stock valued at $118,601,180 over the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

