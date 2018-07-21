Phoenix Group (PHNX) PT Raised to GBX 667 at Barclays

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) had its target price raised by Barclays from GBX 664 ($8.79) to GBX 667 ($8.83) in a report published on Wednesday morning. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PHNX. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Phoenix Group to a top pick rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.85) price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Numis Securities upgraded Phoenix Group to an add rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 838 ($11.09) to GBX 755 ($9.99) in a report on Friday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Phoenix Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 794.43 ($10.52).

Shares of Phoenix Group opened at GBX 672.50 ($8.90) on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Phoenix Group has a 1-year low of GBX 719 ($9.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 820 ($10.85).

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010. Phoenix Group Holdings was founded in 1782 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

