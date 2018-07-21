Philip Morris International (PM) Price Target Cut to $93.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report published on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup set a $90.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered Philip Morris International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.09.

Shares of Philip Morris International traded up $3.41, reaching $84.31, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 11,313,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,809,005. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $76.21 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 76.67% and a net margin of 7.84%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 22nd were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.49%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Jerry Whitson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.76 per share, with a total value of $248,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Miroslaw Zielinski acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.56 per share, with a total value of $489,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,989,640. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,006,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,415,000 after acquiring an additional 423,024 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 10,380,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,804,000 after buying an additional 237,310 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,594,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,684,000 after buying an additional 2,982,085 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,006,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,253,000 after buying an additional 389,848 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,890,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,927,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the period. 72.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

