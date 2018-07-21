Pfizer (PFE) Receives Buy Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a $42.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “$37.66” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $39.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $39.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.32.

PFE stock opened at $37.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $32.32 and a 52-week high of $39.43. The company has a market cap of $222.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 41.29%. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Don Cornwell sold 5,223 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $190,117.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ian C. Read sold 132,312 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $4,764,555.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 643,288 shares of company stock valued at $23,832,314. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 452,745,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,398,445,000 after purchasing an additional 12,183,218 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Pfizer by 29,164.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,481,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,878,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442,753 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,093,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $691,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,358 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Pfizer by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,738,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,562,162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,957 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,539,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $816,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

