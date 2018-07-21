Pfizer (PFE) Earns “$37.66” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their $37.66 rating on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Morningstar set a $43.50 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.32.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.33. 14,737,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,683,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $32.32 and a 12-month high of $39.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 41.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.32%.

In other Pfizer news, CEO Ian C. Read sold 132,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $4,764,555.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ian C. Read sold 486,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $18,185,092.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,803,090.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 643,288 shares of company stock valued at $23,832,314 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFE. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

