People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PBCT shares. Sandler O’Neill upgraded People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.50 target price on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th.

In other news, Director Mark W. Richards sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $74,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,758 shares in the company, valued at $257,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara M. Longobardi sold 73,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $1,344,028.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,843.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBCT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,939,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 527,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,862,000 after purchasing an additional 324,400 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 9,095 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 9,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $18.30. 3,280,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521,716. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. People’s United Financial has a 12 month low of $15.97 and a 12 month high of $20.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $396.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that People’s United Financial will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 67.31%.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

