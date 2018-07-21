Pennon Group plc (PNN) Insider Christopher Loughlin Acquires 20 Shares

Pennon Group plc (LON:PNN) insider Christopher Loughlin acquired 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 750 ($9.93) per share, with a total value of £150 ($198.54).

Christopher Loughlin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 21st, Christopher Loughlin acquired 21 shares of Pennon Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 727 ($9.62) per share, with a total value of £152.67 ($202.08).

Shares of PNN opened at GBX 767.60 ($10.16) on Friday. Pennon Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 600.23 ($7.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 947.23 ($12.54).

Pennon Group (LON:PNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 25th. The company reported GBX 50.90 ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 48 ($0.64) by GBX 2.90 ($0.04). Pennon Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 15.44%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th will be issued a GBX 26.62 ($0.35) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $11.97. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.13) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Friday, March 23rd. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.85) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Pennon Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 838.78 ($11.10).

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Waste Management segments. The Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset serving 1.7 million customers; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire serving approximately 0.5 million customers.

